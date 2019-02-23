EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI)

We will be comparing the differences between EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.65M 11.57 11.11M -0.45 0.00 IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. 2.40M 1.45 12.47M -3.26 0.00

Demonstrates EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -673.33% -158.8% -72.7% IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. -519.58% 599.2% -198.9%

Risk & Volatility

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. has a 1.74 beta and it is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.5% of IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.3% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 56.5% of IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.93% 27.5% 5.93% -23.62% -63.79% -60.75% IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. -27.3% -54.71% -92.9% -94.67% -97.11% -97%

For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.

Summary

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The companyÂ’s lead product is Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for attention deficit hyperactivity disorders. It also develops Rexista Oxycodone, an abuse and alcohol-deterrent controlled-release oral formulation for the relief of pain; Regabatin XR and Lyrica pregabalin extended-release capsules for the management of neuropathic pain; Effexor XR, an extended-release capsule for oral administration to treat depression; and Protonix, a delayed-release capsule for oral administration to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. In addition, the company offers Glucophage XR, an oral antihyperglycemia drug to treat type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, an oral psychotropic agent for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; Lamictal XR, an anticonvulsant drug to terat epilepsy; Keppra XR, an antiepileptic drug for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Pristiq, a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor to treat major depressive disorder. Further, it provides Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.