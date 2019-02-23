EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYEG)’s Financial Results Comparing With IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI)

We will be comparing the differences between EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) and IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. (NASDAQ:IPCI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.65M
|11.57
|11.11M
|-0.45
|0.00
|IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
|2.40M
|1.45
|12.47M
|-3.26
|0.00
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-673.33%
|-158.8%
|-72.7%
|IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
|-519.58%
|599.2%
|-198.9%
Risk & Volatility
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. has a 1.74 beta and it is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 49.1% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.5% of IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.3% of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 56.5% of IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc. shares.
Performance
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.93%
|27.5%
|5.93%
|-23.62%
|-63.79%
|-60.75%
|IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
|-27.3%
|-54.71%
|-92.9%
|-94.67%
|-97.11%
|-97%
For the past year EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc.
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The companyÂ’s lead product is Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for attention deficit hyperactivity disorders. It also develops Rexista Oxycodone, an abuse and alcohol-deterrent controlled-release oral formulation for the relief of pain; Regabatin XR and Lyrica pregabalin extended-release capsules for the management of neuropathic pain; Effexor XR, an extended-release capsule for oral administration to treat depression; and Protonix, a delayed-release capsule for oral administration to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease. In addition, the company offers Glucophage XR, an oral antihyperglycemia drug to treat type 2 diabetes; Seroquel XR, an oral psychotropic agent for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; Lamictal XR, an anticonvulsant drug to terat epilepsy; Keppra XR, an antiepileptic drug for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Pristiq, a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor to treat major depressive disorder. Further, it provides Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.