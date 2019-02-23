EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparison side by side

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.06M 84.37 80.31M -1.35 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. N/A 51.46 9.93M -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,624.51% -414.6% -142.9% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -162.4% -40.7%

Volatility & Risk

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PLx Pharma Inc. has beta of 1.68 which is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, PLx Pharma Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. PLx Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.4% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.9% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.74% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.66% -4.26% 1.35% 1.81% 77.17% 108.33% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.87% 5.68% 20.31% -9.07% -41.2% -43.33%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.