EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Both EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.06M 84.37 80.31M -1.35 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. N/A 867.56 77.67M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2,624.51% -414.6% -142.9% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -142.5% -102.8%

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.4% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.8% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. 0.6% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.66% -4.26% 1.35% 1.81% 77.17% 108.33% Clearside Biomedical Inc. -2.04% -34.25% -78.02% -84.98% -76.77% -79.43%

For the past year EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 108.33% stronger performance while Clearside Biomedical Inc. has -79.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.