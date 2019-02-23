Facebook (FB) Holder Hillman Co Has Decreased Position; At&T (T) Stake Held by Edge Wealth Management Llc

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 26,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 395,020 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.27M, up from 368,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 23.36M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – David Shepardson: RTRS EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE

Hillman Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co sold 14,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,383 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.15 million, down from 203,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $161.89. About 15.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 27/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Breaking: Sources tell me Facebook will delay the unveiling of its home speaker amid privacy uproar, and they’ll; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CHANGES CERTAIN PLATFORM APIS TO BE MORE RESTRICTIVE; 20/03/2018 – Chief executive at centre of Facebook furore; 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 19/05/2018 – Germany Acts to Tame Facebook, Learning From Its Own History of Hate; 27/03/2018 – Facebook Vowed to End Discriminatory Housing Ads. Suit Says It Didn’t; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPORTS CHANGES, POLICY UPDATES TO DEVELOPER PLATFORM; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Facebook data center to have formal announcement Wednesday; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh facial recognition complaint

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 45 sales for $202.56 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $300,102 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, November 6. On Wednesday, November 7 Stretch Colin sold $113,678 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. Shares for $72.06 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. 3,125 shares valued at $509,438 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 1. 2,112 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $294,835 on Monday, December 10.

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $416.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG) by 41,359 shares to 10,935 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 95,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.