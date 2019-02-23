Family Firm Has Increased Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; As Peoples United Financial (PBCT) Shares Declined, Sit Investment Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $516,800

Family Firm Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Firm Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Firm Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL TAKE STEPS TO MAKE SURE 737 LINE STAYS HEALTHY; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS SOME EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES STILL HARM BOEING SALES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 23/03/2018 – End to Boeing trade case good news for aerospace: Bombardier; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 10/05/2018 – SpaceX halts countdown of first commercial launch of updated Falcon 9 rocket in Florida; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Peoples United Financial Inc (PBCT) by 65.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 30,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,325 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $279,000, down from 46,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Peoples United Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.69. About 2.26 million shares traded. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 16.09% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.05%, EST. 3.07%; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net $107.9M; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.05%

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 selling transactions for $53.53 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. $1.75 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Sands Diana L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cadinha & Limited Liability Corporation owns 39,933 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Finemark Savings Bank holds 0.98% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 43,137 shares. Cadence Bank Na reported 2,348 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com invested in 0.15% or 11,704 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 33,000 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Ltd Com accumulated 0.1% or 2,637 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,035 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has 2.57% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,641 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,158 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.22% or 23,075 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 727 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Com stated it has 8,787 shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Street stated it has 0.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Minnesota-based Stillwater Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Boeing, Cisco and Other Stocks With Recent Golden Crosses – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: How Boeing Will Make or Break the Dow After Its Report – 24/7 Wall St.” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing PT raised at JPMorgan; software update delayed – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Will Emirates Hurt Boeing? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 797: No Pure Boeing 757 Replacement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Family Firm Inc, which manages about $453.58M and $275.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 9,165 shares to 255,030 shares, valued at $43.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,274 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold PBCT shares while 127 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 264.17 million shares or 1.54% more from 260.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 707,334 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Inc has invested 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). State Street owns 38.77 million shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). 29,181 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt. Dupont reported 3,988 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 25,000 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 0.04% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 73,136 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) or 4,470 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii has 49,475 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 19,400 shares to 37,800 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 47,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration I (EVV).