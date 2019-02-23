Family Management Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Prentiss Smith & Co Maintains Stake in Agilent Technologies (A)

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,811 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.63M, down from 4,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 09/03/2018 – Energy Impact Partners and Amazon Alexa Fund led a $62 million investment in Ecobee, a Toronto-based company that makes smart home devices that conserve energy; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 16/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon hiring former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business- CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 22/03/2018 – Periscope Data and Amazon Web Services Collaborate To Streamline, Simplify Analytics Workflow

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 1075.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc bought 9,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 9,990 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $705,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 2.80 million shares traded or 26.05% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider FIELDS HEIDI sold 5,482 shares worth $371,296. Shares for $1.17M were sold by McMullen Michael R.. 8,902 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares with value of $685,454 were sold by Grau Dominique. CLARK PAUL N also sold $197,294 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Thursday, September 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Montgomery Invest Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Retail Bank owns 7,839 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 2.65 million shares. 5,826 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prns. Fort LP has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 762 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks invested in 0.38% or 339,975 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 68 shares. 10,370 were accumulated by Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com. Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,785 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,142 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hoplite Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 8.23% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 794,370 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs stated it has 548 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.50 million shares stake.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc, which manages about $439.26M and $175.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4,494 shares to 6,874 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 5,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,299 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $171.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,124 shares to 17,923 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Avenir Corp accumulated 13,663 shares. Hilltop Hldgs invested in 2,283 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 439 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 2.72% or 275,504 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 6,370 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Savant Cap Lc has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadence Comml Bank Na invested in 1,086 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited owns 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,071 shares. Coldstream Cap Management has invested 1.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suffolk Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 5.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 95,895 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 305 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,616 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 9,386 shares or 2.53% of its portfolio.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $70.20 million activity. The insider Zapolsky David sold $3.02M. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million. Shares for $2.70M were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. $3.22M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M.

