Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners Inc. 51.04M 3.92 2.12M -0.06 0.00 One Liberty Properties Inc. 79.26M 7.10 23.57M 1.27 20.69

In table 1 we can see Farmland Partners Inc. and One Liberty Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Farmland Partners Inc. and One Liberty Properties Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners Inc. -4.15% -0.5% -0.2% One Liberty Properties Inc. 29.74% 8.4% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Farmland Partners Inc.’s -0.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 103.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. One Liberty Properties Inc. on the other hand, has 0.75 beta which makes it 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Farmland Partners Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.43 per share and 7.91% dividend yield. Meanwhile, One Liberty Properties Inc.’s annual dividend is $1.8 per share and it also boasts of a 6.22% dividend yield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares and 52.3% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares. Insiders held 4.1% of Farmland Partners Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Farmland Partners Inc. -7.9% -24.87% -12.96% -34.52% -35.41% -34.22% One Liberty Properties Inc. -0.87% 0.15% -6.5% 1.04% -1.1% 1.04%

For the past year Farmland Partners Inc. had bearish trend while One Liberty Properties Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.