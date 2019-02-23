February 22-23 was a good day for GoByte (GBX) after 14.17% step up

GoByte (GBX) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.0259205415 or 14.17% trading at $0.208877359. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, GoByte (GBX) eyes $0.2297650949 target on the road to $0.408430019653949. GBX last traded at HitBTC exchange. It had high of $0.209036625 and low of $0.175351866 for February 22-23. The open was $0.1829568175.

GoByte (GBX) is up 19.56% in the last 30 days from $0.1747 per coin. Its down -70.67% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.7121 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago GBX traded at $1.59. GBX has 4.46 million coins mined giving it $931,317 market cap. GoByte maximum coins available are 31.80 million. GBX uses NeoScrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 16/11/2017.

GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds.