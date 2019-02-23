February 22-23 was a good day for Kapu (KAPU) after 372.50% step up

It was good day for Kapu (KAPU), as it jumped by $0.0004429174 or 372.50%, touching $0.0005618214. International Crypto Analysts believe that Kapu (KAPU) is looking for the $0.00061800354 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00144365399104885. The highest price was $0.000713424 and lowest of $0.0001099862 for February 22-23. The open was $0.000118904. It last traded at LiveCoin exchange.

For a month, Kapu (KAPU) tokens went up 212.30% from $0.0001799 for coin. For 100 days KAPU is up 65.83% from $0.0003388. It traded at $0.003698 200 days ago. It has 115.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 16/09/2017. The Crypto KAPU has DPoS proof type and operates under DPoS algorithm.

Kapu is a decentralized platform that aims to preserve the archeological finds all around the world using the Blockchain technology. Kapu will provide a global index that will be free for universities and ministries. The KAPU token is a DPoS cryptocurrency.