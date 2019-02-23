February 22-23 was a good day for Olive (OLE) after 7.30% increase

Olive (OLE) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $5.94519999999999E-05 or 7.30% trading at $0.0008739444. According to Global Crypto Experts, Olive (OLE) eyes $0.00096133884 target on the road to $0.00207189021743221. OLE last traded at CoinTiger exchange. It had high of $0.0008739444 and low of $0.000802602 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0008144924.

Olive (OLE) is down -8.33% in the last 30 days from $0.0009534 per coin. Its up 56.31% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0005591 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago OLE traded at $0.00 (non existent). OLE has 10.00B coins mined giving it $8.74M market cap. Olive maximum coins available are 10.00 billion. OLE uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 09/06/2018.

Olive is a global video socialization network platform. It provides a mobile social app for the users to share their experiences and communicate by video live streaming with other people within the platform’s community. It works trough a reward system in which users (Audience) are able to earn tokens by watching broadcasts, and the Ancors for publishing video content.

The OLE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Olive network. It is a utility token, whose main role is to serve as a link between live broadcast platform parties, anchors, audience and advertisers. All rewards are paid using the OLE token.