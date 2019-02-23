First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

As Regional – Southwest Banks companies, First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares Inc. 368.86M 11.72 150.64M 2.08 29.22 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 38.65M 2.64 7.33M 1.42 15.81

Table 1 demonstrates First Financial Bankshares Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Financial Bankshares Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Financial Bankshares Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares Inc. 40.84% 15.3% 2% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 18.97% 7% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bankshares Inc. has a beta of 1.06 and its 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s 103.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s -0.03 beta.

Dividends

$0.82 per share with a dividend yield of 1.28% is the annual dividend that First Financial Bankshares Inc. pay. Meanhile, Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.’s yearly dividend is $0.49 per share and 2.12% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for First Financial Bankshares Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s downside potential is -6.66% at a $60 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. is $28, which is potential 21.48% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. is looking more favorable than First Financial Bankshares Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Financial Bankshares Inc. and Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 48.4% respectively. First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bankshares Inc. -7.14% -3.46% -0.75% 10.92% 32.12% 35.05% Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. -0.75% -6.05% -9.67% -3.97% 8.17% 0.22%

For the past year First Financial Bankshares Inc. has stronger performance than Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares Inc. beats on 15 of the 16 factors Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc.