First Long Island Investors Has Upped Its Citigroup (C) Position by $2.24 Million; Share Price Declined; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Trimmed Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $304,440; Stock Declined

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 1.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 1,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,412 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.02 million, down from 112,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $169.06. About 3.91M shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 42.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 31,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 106,405 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.63 million, up from 74,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 14.00 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 05/03/2018 – Citi Economic Surprise Comparison by Region; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Closes on a $100M Secured Credit Facility From Citi; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Icon Advisers Com has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alabama-based Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Altfest L J holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 19,921 shares. Burke And Herbert Bancshares And reported 6,035 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru invested in 0.96% or 3.21M shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Liability has 19,469 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corporation invested in 118,799 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Limited Com holds 58,333 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cls Investments Llc owns 907 shares. 25,000 are owned by Clinton Grp. Alpha Cubed reported 11,446 shares stake. Linscomb And Williams Inc reported 12,293 shares. Moreover, Oarsman has 2.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 77,263 shares. 467 are held by Hudock Grp Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jefferies Upgrades Citi (NYSE:C) To Buy, Sounds Optimistic Note On Latin American Business – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Looming Liabilities Awaiting PG&E With Alexandra Scaggs (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Analysts React To C.H. Robinson’s Q4 Results – Benzinga” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Feb 22, 2019 – Citigroup Inc (C) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold $442,708 worth of stock or 7,000 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $771.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,000 shares to 88,963 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,728 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7,803 shares to 113,606 shares, valued at $10.90M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis holds 0.41% or 332,652 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0.1% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has 296,859 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 3,665 are owned by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo invested in 0.17% or 26,676 shares. Laffer Invests reported 11,934 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 49,975 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bluecrest owns 1,187 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 1,950 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 0.9% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.03% or 6,144 shares in its portfolio. National Ins Tx reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has invested 0.2% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). American Registered Investment Advisor holds 5,030 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.