First Merchants Corporation (FRME) and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) Comparison side by side

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) and Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) compete with each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants Corporation 408.09M 4.93 159.14M 2.97 12.95 Macatawa Bank Corporation 76.68M 4.82 26.38M 0.71 13.44

Demonstrates First Merchants Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Macatawa Bank Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Merchants Corporation. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Merchants Corporation is presently more affordable than Macatawa Bank Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants Corporation 39.00% 10.7% 1.5% Macatawa Bank Corporation 34.40% 12.1% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

First Merchants Corporation has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Macatawa Bank Corporation has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Dividends

First Merchants Corporation dividend pay is $0.84 per share with 2.05% dividend yield annually. Macatawa Bank Corporation has an annual dividend pay of $0.25 per share while its annual dividend yield is 2.31%.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Merchants Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Macatawa Bank Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of First Merchants Corporation is $47, with potential upside of 15.22%. Macatawa Bank Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $36 average price target and a 231.80% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Macatawa Bank Corporation appears more favorable than First Merchants Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Merchants Corporation and Macatawa Bank Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 29.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of First Merchants Corporation shares. Comparatively, 17.8% are Macatawa Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Merchants Corporation -8.47% -8.01% -19.57% -18.47% -10.09% -8.51% Macatawa Bank Corporation -6.31% -12.2% -24.12% -21.75% -5% -5%

For the past year Macatawa Bank Corporation has weaker performance than First Merchants Corporation

Summary

First Merchants Corporation beats on 11 of the 15 factors Macatawa Bank Corporation.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers cash management services, safe deposit boxes, trust services, ATMs, Internet and banking services, and debit cards, as well as various brokerage services, including discount brokerage, personal financial planning, and consultation regarding mutual funds. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities through 26 branch offices, as well as a lending and operation service facility in Ottawa County, Kent County, and northern Allegan County, Michigan. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, Michigan.