First Pacific Advisors Decreased Position in Avnet (AVT) by $11.84 Million as Stock Declined; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Holder Harvest Capital Management Trimmed by $442,290 Its Position

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 11.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 25,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.52M, down from 28,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ

First Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 25.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Pacific Advisors Llc sold 269,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,686 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.12 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 759,496 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 6.75% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.76 million activity. GALLAGHER PHILIP R sold $1.04M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold AVT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 106.82 million shares or 3.11% less from 110.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.02% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). 13,173 were reported by Bluecrest Mngmt Limited. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 99,290 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.25 million shares. 113,607 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Bancshares Of Hawaii accumulated 13,104 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 58,293 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 21,328 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 3.99 million shares. Great Lakes Advisors reported 122,703 shares. 77,089 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability. Kbc Gp Inc Nv holds 0% or 6,841 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 12,198 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

First Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.26B and $13.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 536,670 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $31.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 66,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $318.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 6,508 shares to 297,443 shares, valued at $31.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 21,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 278,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Comex Gold Trust (IAU).

