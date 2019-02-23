Flir Systems (FLIR) Shareholder Argent Capital Management Boosted Holding; Argent Capital Management Holding in Boston Scientific (BSX) Has Raised by $1.02 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc. (FLIR) by 2.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 27,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.30M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 576,115 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 4.63% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 2.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 26,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $50.81 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 9.32 million shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 44.37% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Has Existing Minority Investment in NxThera

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Receives Delivery Order Totaling $27.9M from US DoD for DR-SKO Systems – StreetInsider.com” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FLIR Systems Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Duke Energy, VICI Properties, MyoKardia, FLIR, TIER REIT, and ChannelAdvisor â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLIR Systems Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FLIR Systems, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 29 investors sold FLIR shares while 150 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 117.89 million shares or 0.67% less from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Artisan Prns Partnership reported 3.00M shares stake. 11,326 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys. Axa accumulated 88,303 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Opus Capital Gp Limited Co holds 0.18% or 13,058 shares in its portfolio. Patten Grp has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.12% or 9,167 shares in its portfolio. Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability holds 473,259 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa reported 1,376 shares. Vident Advisory Lc has 585,465 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas accumulated 0.87% or 65,900 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 125,668 shares. Gam Ag holds 9,267 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.09% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.98 million activity. FRANK JEFFREY sold $2.67 million worth of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) on Friday, September 7. Shares for $62,950 were sold by DUCHENE TODD M on Monday, September 17.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 13,270 shares to 178,037 shares, valued at $9.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,724 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold BSX shares while 189 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.24% less from 1.21 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6.96M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Company Al holds 0.11% or 7,000 shares. Amica Mutual Ins reported 53,571 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Kistler holds 0% or 216 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield has invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv reported 133 shares stake. Gotham Asset holds 9,915 shares. South State Corporation reported 110,276 shares. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Company has invested 0.3% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Wisconsin-based Dana Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 431,900 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 0.09% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dodge Cox reported 0.01% stake.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 sales for $22.23 million activity. Ballinger Kevin J. sold $495,954 worth of stock or 14,740 shares. Shares for $358,595 were sold by Wang Xin Warren. On Friday, November 2 the insider Carruthers Wendy sold $54,965. $4.24M worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) was sold by Mahoney Michael F on Thursday, November 1. Nanavaty Maulik also sold $107,727 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on Tuesday, January 15. Shares for $562,019 were sold by Thepaut Eric Francis Yves on Thursday, November 29.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,180 shares to 181,724 shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 1,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,445 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “JANA Partners Enters Centene (CNC), Mastercard (MA), Salesforce (CRM); Raises Microsoft (MSFT), Lowers Apple (AAPL) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on February 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: FirstEnergy, Boston Scientific and Mondelez – Investorplace.com” published on February 07, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#BioelectronicMedicine; The Future for Medicine: (NASDAQ: $BSGM) (NASDAQ: $NVTR) (NYSE: $BSX) (NASDAQ: $IRTC) – InvestorIdeas.com” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boston Scientific spent $800M to settle mesh implant lawsuits last year – Boston Business Journal” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Says New Four-Year Data Demonstrate Rezum Water Vapor Therapy Offers Significant Durable Improvement of BPH Symptoms – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: January 25, 2019.