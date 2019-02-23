Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3.78M 51.15 77.45M -2.00 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 7.71M -1.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2,048.94% -118.3% -99.3% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 265.17% upside potential and an average target price of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 66.2% and 0% respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, 2.08% are Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.25% -12.85% -34.64% -21.41% -31.03% -33.44% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -5.19% -36.14% 31.19% 20.18% 2.08% -0.75%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.