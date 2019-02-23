Forterra Inc. (FRTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

As General Building Materials businesses, Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) and Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra Inc. 1.50B 0.25 35.74M 0.14 37.75 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 950.70M 3.81 256.30M 3.29 19.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Forterra Inc. and Armstrong World Industries Inc. Armstrong World Industries Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forterra Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Forterra Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra Inc. 2.38% -22.1% -1.5% Armstrong World Industries Inc. 26.96% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Forterra Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armstrong World Industries Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Forterra Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Forterra Inc. and Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Armstrong World Industries Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Armstrong World Industries Inc.’s consensus target price is $75.5, while its potential upside is 3.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Forterra Inc. shares and 98.6% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares. 0.94% are Forterra Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Armstrong World Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forterra Inc. 6.33% -16.51% -37.83% -43.55% -41.06% -53.06% Armstrong World Industries Inc. -4.64% -9.27% -10.97% -0.03% 8.09% 5.5%

For the past year Forterra Inc. has -53.06% weaker performance while Armstrong World Industries Inc. has 5.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries Inc. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Forterra Inc.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers. The company was incorporated in 1891 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.