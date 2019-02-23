Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 228.27M 0.53 69.68M -0.66 0.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. N/A 0.00 20.73M -0.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. -30.53% -158.4% -28.7% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -70.2% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.35 shows that Fortress Biotech Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Fortress Biotech Inc. and Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 411.63% at a $11 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 15.4% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 5.17% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. -11.48% -0.92% -32.5% -67.37% -69.75% -72.93% Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -8.3% -17% -19.23% -48.53% -41.83% -34.78%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.