Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forward Pharma A/S
|N/A
|0.00
|29.41M
|-0.28
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|94.39M
|36.42
|346.03M
|-6.26
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-7.8%
|-6.5%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-366.60%
|-48.5%
|-38.3%
Volatility & Risk
Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
17.2 and 17.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Forward Pharma A/S and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $77.5, with potential upside of 31.67%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.8% and 98.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-7.27%
|-40.35%
|-68.13%
|-63.31%
|-75%
|-72.28%
|Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-19.88%
|-27.56%
|-29.17%
|-43.23%
|-13.33%
|-7.78%
For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger decline than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.