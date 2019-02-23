Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Contrasting side by side

Both Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Pharma A/S N/A 0.00 29.41M -0.28 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 94.39M 36.42 346.03M -6.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forward Pharma A/S and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -7.8% -6.5% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -366.60% -48.5% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.27 beta, while its volatility is 127.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.17 beta is the reason why it is 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

17.2 and 17.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forward Pharma A/S. Its rival Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Forward Pharma A/S and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $77.5, with potential upside of 31.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forward Pharma A/S and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 18.8% and 98.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forward Pharma A/S -7.27% -40.35% -68.13% -63.31% -75% -72.28% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -19.88% -27.56% -29.17% -43.23% -13.33% -7.78%

For the past year Forward Pharma A/S’s stock price has bigger decline than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.