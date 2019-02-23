Foyston Gordon & Payne Boosted Stake in Pepsico (PEP); Bridges Investment Management Increases Holding in Autodesk (ADSK)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 13,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 193,914 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.68M, up from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 4.87M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 260.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 4,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $952,000, up from 1,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $161.51. About 948,765 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 400 shares. Assetmark stated it has 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Service owns 245,038 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bessemer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 0.03% or 1,110 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt stated it has 8,684 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,016 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 43 shares. Tiger Limited Liability Company owns 2.32 million shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 19 shares. Capital Guardian Trust holds 440 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.53% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Products Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 191,902 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADSK Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ARRY, NCR, ADSK – Nasdaq” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Ultimate Software Stock Isnâ€™t a Buy After Hellman & Friedman Buyout – Investorplace.com” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADSK February 2019 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.28 million activity. 23,008 shares were sold by Anagnost Andrew, worth $3.50M.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30M and $2.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 13,314 shares to 7,849 shares, valued at $328,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pt Com by 5,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,397 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company reported 179,845 shares. First Foundation reported 10,745 shares. Baillie Gifford invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 70,620 are held by Rech & Mgmt. Bkd Wealth Lc accumulated 45,164 shares. Mendel Money invested in 31,493 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors stated it has 1.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wunderlich Managemnt, Tennessee-based fund reported 13,822 shares. Stifel Corp holds 1.95 million shares. Academy Capital Management Inc Tx holds 3.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 111,979 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc has 4.46% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 58,136 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 0.08% or 5,800 shares. Guardian Advsr Lp holds 1.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 88,655 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 215,743 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Assocs holds 0.11% or 3,171 shares in its portfolio.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $22.66 million activity. $587,364 worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Narasimhan Laxman on Thursday, October 4. Another trade for 12,024 shares valued at $1.29 million was sold by Yawman David. $18.53 million worth of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) was sold by Khan Mehmood.