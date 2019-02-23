Fred Alger Management Has Increased Its Xylem (XYL) Stake by $1.52 Million; Share Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Declined, Benin Management Raised Holding

Benin Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp bought 2,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22 million, up from 33,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 15/03/2018 – World Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 10/05/2018 – Apple to sell video subscriptions via TV app, sources say; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 9.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 19,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,208 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.67M, up from 202,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 625,399 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has declined 3.63% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.63% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $4.25 million activity. Another trade for 35,526 shares valued at $2.49M was sold by Napolitano Kenneth. $1.40 million worth of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) was sold by Sabol Colin R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold XYL shares while 188 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 140.43 million shares or 4.87% less from 147.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.17% or 28,518 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp has 41,201 shares. Smithfield has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.07% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Scotia Cap Inc owns 63,360 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Page Arthur B invested in 0.93% or 13,715 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Alabama-based Regions has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Fifth Third Bancorp reported 3,323 shares stake. Aqr Management owns 78,491 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W) by 156,598 shares to 624,966 shares, valued at $92.29 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 636,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,397 shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1,677 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Llc has 1.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Conning invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 1.2% stake. Woodstock reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jcic Asset Management reported 4.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 51,705 shares. Paragon Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,126 shares. Bremer Tru National Association reported 2.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Herald Investment Mngmt reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Principal Gp Inc has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock stated it has 2.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hugh Johnson Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matrix Asset Advsrs accumulated 35,790 shares. Lawson Kroeker Management Ne reported 889 shares.

