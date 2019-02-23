From February 22-23 BitBlocks (BBK) has fell more than -10.00%

BitBlocks (BBK) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-7.96085999999999E-05 or -10.00% trading at $0.0007164774. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, BitBlocks (BBK) eyes $0.00078812514 target on the road to $0.00134139159133532. BBK last traded at Bleutrade exchange. It had high of $0.000796086 and low of $0.0007164774 for February 22-23. The open was $0.000796086.

BitBlocks (BBK) is down -0.45% in the last 30 days from $0.0007197 per coin. Its down -82.13% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00401 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BBK traded at $0.002689. BitBlocks maximum coins available are 500.00M. BBK uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 05/02/2018.

BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.