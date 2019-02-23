From February 22-23 BuzzCoin (BUZZ) has moved down more than -8.10%

It was bad day for BuzzCoin (BUZZ), as it declined by $-2.16E-06 or -8.10%, touching $2.452E-05. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that BuzzCoin (BUZZ) is looking for the $2.6972E-05 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $4.99896346784894E-05. The highest price was $2.668E-05 and lowest of $2.452E-05 for February 22-23. The open was $2.668E-05. It last traded at Yobit exchange. Aproximately 262,165 BUZZ worth $7 was traded.

For a month, BuzzCoin (BUZZ) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days BUZZ is down -56.59% from $5.648E-05. It traded at $8.693E-05 200 days ago. BuzzCoin (BUZZ) has 19.58 billion coins mined with the market cap $480,047. It has 20.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 12/01/2016. The Crypto BUZZ has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under SHA256D algorithm.

BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account.