From February 22-23 LEOcoin (LEO) has went up more than 1.49%

LEOcoin (LEO) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $0.00109986200000001 or 1.49% trading at $0.07505815. According to Crypto Experts, LEOcoin (LEO) eyes $0.082563965 target on the road to $0.210216472844471. LEO last traded at LiveCoin exchange. It had high of $0.0758013 and low of $0.070911373 for February 22-23. The open was $0.073958288. About 20,543 LEO worth $1,462 traded hands.

LEOcoin (LEO) is up 6.36% in the last 30 days from $0.07057 per coin. Its down -20.61% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.09454 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago LEO traded at $0.2268. LEO has 101.74 million coins mined giving it $7.64M market cap. LEOcoin maximum coins available are 1000.00M. LEO uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 17/06/2014.

LEOcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency developed from Litecoin. It uses the Scrypt-Jane algorithm and has a 5% premine. LEOcoin aims at being an easy-to-use, pseudonymous cryptocurrency.