From February 22-23 Lykke (LKK) has fell more than -1.14%

Lykke (LKK) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000265831436710048 or -1.14% trading at $0.0231273349937733. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, Lykke (LKK) eyes $0.0254400684931507 target on the road to $0.0415099969245232. LKK last traded at Lykke exchange. It had high of $0.0233931664304834 and low of $0.0226859062452283 for February 22-23. The open was $0.0233931664304834.

Lykke (LKK) is up 22.82% in the last 30 days from $0.01883 per coin. Its down -28.58% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.03238 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago LKK traded at $0.03956. LKK has 1.29B coins mined giving it $29.73M market cap. Lykke maximum coins available are 1.29B. LKK uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 17/03/2016.

Lykke is a semi-decentralized trading platform with zero fees for all assets and financial instruments. The platform is based on blockchain technology. The LKK token is a Colored Coin representing shares in the Lykke exchange.