frontdoor inc. (FTDR) and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) Comparison side by side

frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio frontdoor inc. 1.24B 1.98 152.00M 1.56 14.34 Payment Data Systems Inc. 24.22M 2.01 4.20M -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates frontdoor inc. and Payment Data Systems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents frontdoor inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Payment Data Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets frontdoor inc. 12.26% 0% 0% Payment Data Systems Inc. -17.34% -36.8% -6.5%

Liquidity

frontdoor inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Payment Data Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Payment Data Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than frontdoor inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.3% of frontdoor inc. shares and 2.3% of Payment Data Systems Inc. shares. frontdoor inc.’s share owned by insiders are 19.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.8% of Payment Data Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) frontdoor inc. -3.82% -3.03% 0% 0% 0% -25.33% Payment Data Systems Inc. 2.82% 0% -1.09% 12.35% -14.15% -28.06%

For the past year frontdoor inc. has stronger performance than Payment Data Systems Inc.

Summary

frontdoor inc. beats Payment Data Systems Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. The company serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms. The company was formerly known as AHS Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to frontdoor, inc. in July 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. frontdoor, inc. is a subsidiary of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc.

Payment Data Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check. The company also offers merchant account services for the processing of card-based transactions through the VISA, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and JCB networks, including online terminal services accessed through a Website or retail services accessed through a physical terminal. In addition, it provides a proprietary Web-based customer service application that allows companies to process one-time and recurring payments through e-checks or credit cards; and an interactive voice response telephone system to companies, which accept payments directly from consumers over the telephone using e-checks or credit cards. Further, the company creates, manages, and processes prepaid card programs for corporate clients to issue prepaid cards to their customer base or employees; and issues general purpose reloadable cards to consumers as an alternative to a traditional bank account. Additionally, it operates billx.com, a consumer Website that allows consumers to process online payments to pay other individual; and provides prepaid cards to consumers for use in as a tool to stay on budget, manage allowances, and share money with family and friends. The company markets and sells its products and services directly, as well as through non-exclusive resellers. Payment Data Systems, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.