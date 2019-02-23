Fund Evaluation Group Decreased Apple (AAPL) Stake by $675,000; Market Valuation Declined; Kimberly (KMB) Market Valuation Declined While Nordea Investment Management Ab Cut Holding by $172.05 Million

Fund Evaluation Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fund Evaluation Group Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,305 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.00M, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fund Evaluation Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 20/04/2018 – This is the Apple store for weed; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 23/04/2018 – IPhone Manufacturers’ Slowing Sales Are a Bad Omen for Apple; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 89.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 1.52 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,419 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.93 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $119.1. About 1.57 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has declined 5.07% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Kimberly-Clark to $19.4M From $350M; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Strategic Investment in its Mobile, Alabama Mill; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 552,584 shares. Prudential Pcl accumulated 2.21 million shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 2,820 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Capital Advsr Ok has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 11.01 million shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. One Capital Ltd stated it has 37,596 shares. S Muoio Co Limited Co has 6,190 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc reported 163,023 shares stake. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beese Fulmer owns 68,799 shares. 58,110 are owned by Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp. 5.05M were reported by Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Sage Financial Group Incorporated Inc owns 203 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cacti Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 367,503 shares. Argyle Cap Management invested in 1,380 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KMB shares while 410 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 240.73 million shares or 3.47% less from 249.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 2,485 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gp Inc owns 26.07 million shares. Hamel Associates reported 29,258 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 0.12% or 27,787 shares. Boys Arnold And Com reported 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Ltd accumulated 1,140 shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). U S has invested 1.09% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 103,663 shares. Nuwave Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 38 shares. Miles Cap Inc holds 7,978 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 169,022 shares stake. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 4.62M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Glenview Bancorp Dept has 0.11% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 31,379 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $45.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) by 15,156 shares to 225,944 shares, valued at $23.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) by 12,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Logmein (NASDAQ:LOGM).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.38 million activity. Melucci Jeffrey P. sold $111,180 worth of stock. Shares for $704,703 were sold by PALMER ANTHONY J. on Friday, February 8.