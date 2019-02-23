Gabelli Funds Lowered Its Stake in Dycom Inds Com (DY) as Stock Value Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Highstreet Asset Management Lowered Holding

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc Com (DY) by 19.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,200 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.71M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 319,572 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 14.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 3,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 20,933 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.34 million, down from 24,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.76. About 4.87M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $17.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc Com (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,000 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Incco by 101,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Platform Specialty Prods Corco (NYSE:PAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.69, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold DY shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 28.28 million shares or 4.94% less from 29.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,319 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 2,448 shares. Par Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.18 million shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 775,229 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.52% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 8,826 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 344,586 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Company owns 166,355 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,977 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada owns 309,711 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 56,117 shares. Wcm Inv Mgmt Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 87,358 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 17,961 shares. Texas Yale Corp reported 6,425 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: DY shares against Dycom Industries, Inc.announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “EME vs. DY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” published on February 18, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:DY Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Dycom Industries, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why We’re Looking Closely At Dycom – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “EME or DY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. The insider Spanos Mike sold 20,074 shares worth $2.26 million. 12,024 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) shares with value of $1.29 million were sold by Yawman David. $587,364 worth of stock was sold by Narasimhan Laxman on Thursday, October 4.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 776 shares to 3,131 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 682 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 502 raised stakes. 952.72 million shares or 0.70% less from 959.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atria Invs holds 0.09% or 19,630 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 1.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Scotia Inc accumulated 271,343 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rice Hall James And Associates Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 11,447 shares. Salient Trust Co Lta owns 166,472 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York invested in 1.59% or 150,517 shares. Peoples Fincl Services holds 2.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 36,790 shares. Edmp Inc reported 12,178 shares. Patten And Patten Tn holds 0.64% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 57,814 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Investment Inc has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Davenport And Co Ltd Co reported 819,485 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs stated it has 0.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Veritas Inv Limited Liability Partnership reported 625 shares stake. 38,259 were accumulated by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWV, PEP, ABBV, AMGN: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo Earnings: PEP Stock Pops Despite Weak Outlook – Nasdaq” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: PEP, V, CME – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 06, 2019.