GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Contrasting side by side

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors Inc. 341.46M 1.75 117.20M 3.99 5.01 Moelis & Company 885.84M 2.97 140.68M 6.53 5.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GAMCO Investors Inc. and Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to GAMCO Investors Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. GAMCO Investors Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GAMCO Investors Inc. and Moelis & Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors Inc. 34.32% -190% 85.2% Moelis & Company 15.88% 21.9% 10.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.11 beta indicates that GAMCO Investors Inc. is 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Moelis & Company on the other hand, has 1.92 beta which makes it 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GAMCO Investors Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.08 per share which is subject to 0.39% dividend yield. Meanhile, Moelis & Company’s yearly dividend is $1.91 per share and 4.24% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for GAMCO Investors Inc. and Moelis & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 1 2.33

Meanwhile, Moelis & Company’s average price target is $51, while its potential upside is 13.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GAMCO Investors Inc. and Moelis & Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.2% and 94%. About 0.9% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Moelis & Company has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GAMCO Investors Inc. -7.33% -3.15% -23.3% -22.23% -31.97% -32.61% Moelis & Company -5.02% -11.11% -31.81% -37.74% -14.79% -16.63%

For the past year GAMCO Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Moelis & Company.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors Moelis & Company beats GAMCO Investors Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.