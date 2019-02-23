Gardner Russo & Gardner Holds Holding in Wells Fargo (WFC); As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Declined, Holder Meridian Management Co Trimmed Its Position by $501,750

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 8.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc bought 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.38M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $703.07M, up from 12.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 15.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Esterline at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Mark Tepper Law firm Alerts Investors Clock Ticking on Breitburn Claims; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces $1 billion fine from loan abuses; 27/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 2018 Investor Day; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: WAGE GROWTH REINFORCES JUNE FED HIKE; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Meridian Management Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co sold 2,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,148 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, down from 15,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: Apple Plans for Nashville Expansion as Jay Liepis Moves to Music City; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Miles Cap has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 13,514 shares. 15.55M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp owns 190,557 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Bangor Bank & Trust has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 355,695 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 2.89 million shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp stated it has 333,043 shares. Sei Invs holds 1.28 million shares. Montag A holds 0.24% or 51,040 shares. Whittier Company reported 0.56% stake. Fairfield Bush & stated it has 22,401 shares. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 2.32M shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17,715 shares.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc, which manages about $10.72 billion and $13.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pernod Ricard (PDRDF) by 43,961 shares to 5.85 million shares, valued at $959.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 12,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,477 shares, and cut its stake in Forman Corp Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,885 shares. Convergence Investment Partners accumulated 33,517 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 3.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tealwood Asset Mngmt owns 11,299 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt accumulated 484,715 shares. Atlas Browninc accumulated 32,495 shares or 4.5% of the stock. Ghp Advsr reported 51,399 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 75,985 shares. Cannell Peter B And Communications invested in 351,326 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Quantum Mgmt stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Retail Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) invested in 1.67% or 16,072 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 23,283 shares. Brown Advisory owns 1.93M shares for 1.24% of their portfolio.