GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) and TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Ltd. 636.16M 2.69 37.62M 0.40 49.03 TORM plc 638.19M 0.75 29.49M -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GasLog Ltd. and TORM plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Ltd. 5.91% 3.6% 0.7% TORM plc -4.62% 0% 0%

Dividends

GasLog Ltd. pays out $0.59 per share annually while its annual dividend yield is 3.46%. No dividend is paid out by TORM plc

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GasLog Ltd. and TORM plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Ltd. 0 2 3 2.60 TORM plc 0 0 0 0.00

GasLog Ltd. has an average price target of $21.36, and a 27.67% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of GasLog Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of TORM plc are owned by institutional investors. GasLog Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 48.73%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Ltd. -2.65% -10.06% 11.05% 12.28% 11.05% -9.17% TORM plc 21.81% 12.24% -2.32% 0% 0% -5.92%

For the past year GasLog Ltd. was more bearish than TORM plc.

Summary

On 11 of the 13 factors GasLog Ltd. beats TORM plc.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. The company also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, transports refined oil products worldwide. The company transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel oil. As of March 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 80 vessels. The company serves independent oil companies, state-owned oil companies, and oil traders and refiners. TORM plc was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.