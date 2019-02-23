GasLog Partners LP (GLOP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

As Shipping businesses, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) and Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GasLog Partners LP 356.24M 2.90 77.48M 2.36 9.33 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 145.27M 4.07 65.55M 1.86 9.18

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GasLog Partners LP and Hoegh LNG Partners LP. Hoegh LNG Partners LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than GasLog Partners LP. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. GasLog Partners LP’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has GasLog Partners LP and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GasLog Partners LP 21.75% 13.2% 4.7% Hoegh LNG Partners LP 45.12% 17.5% 6.2%

Risk and Volatility

GasLog Partners LP has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GasLog Partners LP are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Hoegh LNG Partners LP has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. GasLog Partners LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Dividends

GasLog Partners LP pays out an annual dividend of $2.14 per share while its dividend yield is 9.54%. The dividend yield for Hoegh LNG Partners LP is 9.75% while its annual dividend payout is $1.75 per share.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given GasLog Partners LP and Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GasLog Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67 Hoegh LNG Partners LP 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 20.53% for GasLog Partners LP with average target price of $26.83. Competitively Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a consensus target price of $19, with potential upside of 6.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, GasLog Partners LP is looking more favorable than Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GasLog Partners LP and Hoegh LNG Partners LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 41.2%. 27.36% are GasLog Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.05% of Hoegh LNG Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GasLog Partners LP -4.43% -12.18% -8.94% -8.94% -1.17% -11.15% Hoegh LNG Partners LP -0.7% -4.06% -7.7% -4.06% -2.41% -8.69%

For the past year Hoegh LNG Partners LP has weaker performance than GasLog Partners LP

Summary

GasLog Partners LP beats on 12 of the 17 factors Hoegh LNG Partners LP.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. HÃ¶egh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of HÃ¶egh LNG Holdings Ltd.