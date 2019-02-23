Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generac Holdings Inc. 2.02B 1.63 220.29M 3.46 15.23 U.S. Well Services Inc. 679.49M 0.73 39.24M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Generac Holdings Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Generac Holdings Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generac Holdings Inc. 10.91% 40% 11.3% U.S. Well Services Inc. -5.77% 0.4% 0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Generac Holdings Inc. are 1.9 and 1. Competitively, U.S. Well Services Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Generac Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Generac Holdings Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Generac Holdings Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Generac Holdings Inc. has a 15.85% upside potential and an average price target of $61.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.1% of U.S. Well Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Generac Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.4% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Generac Holdings Inc. -7.43% -6.13% -10.44% 2.87% 8.26% 6.4% U.S. Well Services Inc. -6.96% -27.59% -26.79% -24.85% 0% -24.69%

For the past year Generac Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while U.S. Well Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Generac Holdings Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors U.S. Well Services Inc.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.