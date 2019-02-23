General Electric Company (GE) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Contrasting side by side

Since General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Electric Company 121.61B 0.73 21.08B -3.26 0.00 The Gorman-Rupp Company 414.33M 2.17 39.98M 1.49 22.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for General Electric Company and The Gorman-Rupp Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us General Electric Company and The Gorman-Rupp Company’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Electric Company -17.33% -66.9% -9.6% The Gorman-Rupp Company 9.65% 11.4% 9.4%

Risk & Volatility

General Electric Company’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. The Gorman-Rupp Company’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.08 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that General Electric Company pay is $0.37 per share with a dividend yield of 3.69%. Meanhile, The Gorman-Rupp Company’s yearly dividend is $0.5 per share and 1.46% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

General Electric Company and The Gorman-Rupp Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Electric Company 0 4 6 2.60 The Gorman-Rupp Company 0 0 0 0.00

General Electric Company’s consensus target price is $12.38, while its potential upside is 21.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both General Electric Company and The Gorman-Rupp Company are owned by institutional investors at 56.4% and 55.6% respectively. 0.14% are General Electric Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of The Gorman-Rupp Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Electric Company -7.6% -24.67% -44.6% -50.43% -60.87% -60.29% The Gorman-Rupp Company 1.34% 0.88% 0.31% 8.13% 14.65% 15.16%

For the past year General Electric Company had bearish trend while The Gorman-Rupp Company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors The Gorman-Rupp Company beats General Electric Company.

General Electric Company operates as an infrastructure and technology company worldwide. Its Power segment offers gas and steam power systems; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions; distributed power gas engines; water treatment, wastewater treatment, and process system solutions; and nuclear reactors, fuels, and support services. The companyÂ’s Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; onshore and offshore wind turbines; and solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry. Its Oil & Gas segment offers surface and subsea drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms; and compressors, turbines, turboexpanders, reactors, industrial power generation, and auxiliary equipment. The companyÂ’s Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated digital components, and electric power and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Its Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products for drug discovery, biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and cellular technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation services. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; and parts, integrated software solutions and data analytics, software-enabled solutions, mining equipment and services, and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. Its Energy Connections & Lighting segment offers industrial, grid, power conversion, automation and control, lighting, and current solutions. The companyÂ’s Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, and direct sales. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.