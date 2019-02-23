Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Trimmed Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake by $57.40 Million as Shares Rose; Essex Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake in Philip Morris Intlinc (PM) by $502,281

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 21.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 257,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 935,924 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $208.79 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $242.61. About 169,479 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has risen 4.47% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intlinc (PM) by 19.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 6,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 25,412 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.07 million, down from 31,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intlinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 4.32M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $454.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamicscorp (NYSE:GD) by 4,439 shares to 32,613 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fdsvanguard Information (VGT) by 1,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Emerging Mkts (VWO).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.17 million activity.

