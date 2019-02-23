Geron Corporation (GERN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation N/A 308.47 27.15M -0.16 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation N/A 0.00 42.82M -1.74 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -19.2% -18.5% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 37.8 and a Quick Ratio of 37.8. Competitively, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 18.4 and has 18.4 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 173.97% at a $4 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.1% and 51%. About 0.47% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.6% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -12.42% -18.02% -77.62% -62.2% -29.15% -21.67% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 5.3% 4.74% 1.02% 48.18% 0% 65.48%

For the past year Geron Corporation has -21.67% weaker performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has 65.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.