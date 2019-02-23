Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder American International Group Has Decreased Its Position by $14.09 Million as Stock Price Declined; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Decreased Stake in Southern Co (SO) as Stock Value Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 182,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $474.05 million, down from 6.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 4.93 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – GILEAD & VERILY REPORT SCIENTIFIC PACT TO IDENTIFY & UNDERSTAND; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Complera Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Triumeq Advances: HIV; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 05/03/2018 ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 94.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 79,111 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.45M, down from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.37. About 7.25 million shares traded or 29.38% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has declined 8.01% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $14.65 million activity.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 02/12/2019: KMDA, GILD, MDGS, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Gilead Sciences Stock Perked Up in January – Nasdaq” published on February 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLV, JNJ, GILD, CVS – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in February – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Electric’s Stock: The Bull vs. The Bear – Motley Fool” on February 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Al Gore, civil rights advocate protest portion of Atlantic Coast Pipeline project – Charlotte Business Journal” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berkshire Hathaway Is Consuming A Very Bitter Ketchup From Kraft Heinz – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southern Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey: Don’t Sell Despite So-So Management – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

