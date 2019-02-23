Glacier Peak Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG); As Stage Stores (SSI) Stock Value Declined, Signia Capital Management Upped by $413,906 Its Holding

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 806.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 241,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 271,927 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.79M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 17.35M shares traded or 10.32% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 19.78% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stage Stores Inc (SSI) by 20.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 413,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.42 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.77 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stage Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82M market cap company. The stock increased 6.42% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 993,537 shares traded or 180.74% up from the average. Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has declined 30.11% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.11% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Backs FY18 Comparable Sales of Flat to up 2.0%; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES 4Q ADJ EPS 45C; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Stage Stores May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores Sees Opening 1 Gordmans Store, Closing 25-30 Department Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores 4Q EPS 19c; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Now Sees Closing Additional 30-35 Department Stores in FY18 Vs Closing 25-30; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Raises FY18 Capital Expenditures View to $30M-$35M; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Backs FY18 Sales $1.61B-$1.64B; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC – EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES OF FLAT TO AN INCREASE OF 2.0% IN FY18

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean Is Worth Accumulating On Corrections – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Offering of Notes NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean +2% after better than expected Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean: Expectations For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 334.58 million shares or 17.95% more from 283.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Frontier Cap Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 2.48 million shares in its portfolio. Winslow Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.34% or 133,493 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 252,263 shares. Fruth Investment invested 0.15% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 131,200 shares. Thompson Davis And Inc holds 0.01% or 226 shares. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 2,337 shares. 15,109 are held by Diligent Limited Liability. Lpl Limited Liability Com invested in 172,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluefin Trading owns 139,347 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Citigroup Incorporated owns 732,968 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.84 million were reported by Nomura. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com owns 535,985 shares. Jnba Finance Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $91.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,750 shares to 4,405 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 403,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,307 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Stage Stores Names Jason Curtis as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Stage Stores’ Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based national retailer receives delisting warning – Houston Business Journal” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former Francescaâ€™s CEO gets C-level role at Academy Sports + Outdoors – Houston Business Journal” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston-based national retailer names new CFO – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37 million and $110.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in North American Const by 84,621 shares to 738,377 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.49, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 5 investors sold SSI shares while 18 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 1.73% more from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw Company has 34,611 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). 1.02M are owned by Vanguard Gru. Cullen Frost Bankers has 15,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 147,500 are held by Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 30,200 shares in its portfolio. 16,081 were accumulated by Financial Bank Of America Corporation De. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 15,674 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Lc has 800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0% or 459,229 shares. Invesco invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Tower Research (Trc) holds 0% or 962 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI). Paradigm Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.38 million shares.