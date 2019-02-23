GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. N/A 0.00 43.62M -1.13 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.29M -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -21.7% -20.9% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -101.8% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a beta of 3.01 and its 201.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.56 beta which makes it 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 34.6 and a Quick Ratio of 34.6. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 104.78% at a $24 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 11.8% respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. -6.61% -21.96% -24.01% -40.46% -24.49% -36.09% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -3.54% -5.49% -27.36% -34.78% -25.37% -23.47%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.