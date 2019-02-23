Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Decreased Position; Haverty Furniture (HVT) Share Value Declined While Pinnacle Holdings Boosted by $8.22 Million Its Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 18.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 49,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 218,583 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.62 million, down from 267,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.65. About 292,951 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 12.78% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHEREBY THE CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE – LOWER SUPPLY, CAUSED BY U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA & INCREASED ENVIRONMENTAL RESTRICTIONS IN CHINA, HELPED IN ESCALATING VANADIUM PRICES; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Takes Stake in Chemicals Maker W.R. Grace; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Haverty Furniture (HVT) by 0.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 372 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 44,493 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $983.30 million, up from 44,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Haverty Furniture for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 127,625 shares traded or 37.74% up from the average. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 14.56% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c

Since December 6, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $161.09 million activity.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc Com by 79,702 shares to 4.59M shares, valued at $235.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silvercrest Metals Inc Com Npv Isin #Ca8283631015 Sedol #Byvy3d2 by 1.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Shopify Inc Com Npv Cl A Isin #Ca82509l1076 Sedol #Bx865c7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold GRA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.20 million shares or 1.03% more from 56.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura has 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 1.19 million are held by Neuberger Berman Llc. Advisory Network Limited Company has 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Girard Ptnrs reported 700 shares stake. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 238,139 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gru accumulated 0.01% or 375 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa has invested 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 40 North Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 6.66M shares. Diamond Hill Cap invested in 5,814 shares. Principal Gp reported 8,975 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.01% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 393,864 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity accumulated 614,361 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.28M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp reported 101,500 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HVT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 16.89 million shares or 0.10% less from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,557 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 423 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 45,608 shares. Schwab Charles Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 252,496 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 21,200 shares. Axa owns 27,250 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 29,112 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 54,725 shares. Principal holds 0% or 155,045 shares. Strs Ohio holds 33,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 0% or 357,661 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 18,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Barclays Public Limited Com owns 21,223 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 61,996 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $289.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gnc Holdings (Prn) by 10,000 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $2.53 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) by 584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,058 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP).