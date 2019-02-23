Graco (GGG) Position Lifted by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company; Chevron (CVX) Stock Price Rose While Timber Hill Raised by $1.73 Million Its Position

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 307.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 14,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.29M, up from 4,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282674 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL PORT ARTHUR FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 40.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 21,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,559 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.46 million, up from 53,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 476,593 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has declined 2.34% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.34% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Graco Supply Company Announces Appointment of Jason Caldwell as President and CEO; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 30/05/2018 – Graco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Graco Announces Husky & SaniForce 2150e Electrically-Operated Double Diaphragm Pump Lines; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Preparing For The End Of The Cycle (Part XII): Graco – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on January 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings – Business Wire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Graco Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $79.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 273,922 shares to 6.27M shares, valued at $480.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 393,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58M shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $4.91 million activity. $4.59 million worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was sold by Chambers Caroline M on Wednesday, August 29. $1.51M worth of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) was sold by EUGSTER JACK W. 4,800 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares with value of $210,081 were sold by White Timothy R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold GGG shares while 123 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 135.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 137.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.28% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 40,546 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 224,120 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Shelton Capital Management holds 0.03% or 11,905 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communications has 4,737 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 8,880 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 16,126 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 4,561 shares. Vestor Capital accumulated 3,196 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc holds 5,285 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stevens Management Limited Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Rbo & Ltd Com reported 149,305 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 19,506 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 213,816 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $4.19 million activity. 7,200 shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L, worth $838,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 115,714 shares. 1.48M are held by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity. Hexavest owns 1.55% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 991,025 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 1.32 million shares. Smithfield Trust Communication reported 24,972 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 158,780 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 25,204 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cls Invs Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 587 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company reported 248,264 shares. Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Insight 2811 has 2,554 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 47,378 shares. Hwg Hldgs LP invested in 0.03% or 338 shares.