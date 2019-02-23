Gradient Investments Increased Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $482,632; Bbr Partners Increases Stake in Brown Forman (BF.B)

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 79.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 646,431 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.91M, up from 815,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 731,380 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.52% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 05/03/2018 Brown-Forman Corp expected to post earnings of 41 cents a share – summary; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Jill Jones to Depart as Exec VP, President of North America Region; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 5,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,107 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.33 million, up from 113,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.79. About 2.58 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST

More news for Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Eaton agrees to acquire controlling interest in Ulusoy Elektrik – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Eaton +2% after Q4 beat, positive guidance – Seeking Alpha” and published on January 31, 2019 is yet another important article.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 12,358 shares to 157,186 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 242,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (DVYE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,575 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 2.06M shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,941 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Llc reported 40,294 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited has 11,919 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Florida-based Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.47% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sei Invests Communication holds 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 134,294 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Blue Chip Partners has 1.38% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 65,368 shares. Orrstown Fincl invested in 11,255 shares. Kcm Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 10,017 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 24,026 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros owns 35,910 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio.