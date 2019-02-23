Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (GEC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 23.66M 3.81 12.96M -0.40 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -54.78% -15.4% -7.5% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Great Elm Capital Group Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 4.4% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -2.74% 3.5% 18.33% -5.33% -17.44% -12.35% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 2.66% 0.27% -7.45% -7.82% -15.39% -19.07%

For the past year Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.