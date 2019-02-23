Greenleaf Trust Cut Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $316,680 as Market Value Rose; Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Valuation Rose While Donaldson Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $395,038

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) by 50.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 2,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.03% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $383,000, down from 5,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $128.23. About 1.06 million shares traded or 15.92% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 08/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC IFF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $168; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO MAINTAIN QTRLY DIV CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – IFF swallows Frutarom for $7bn in health-focused shift; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect to Realize About $145 Million of Run-Rate Cost Synergies by Third Full Year After Closing, With Around 25% Achieved in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IFF Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for Second Consecutive Year – Business Wire” on February 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Omnicom Group, Venator Materials, Leidos, International Flavors & Fragrances, Odonate Therapeutics, and Aqua America â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” published on February 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IFF to merge with Frutarom – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2018. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “What Is Driving A $154 Price Estimate For International Flavors & Fragrances? – Forbes” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Insider Trades of the Week – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 24,454 shares to 188,231 shares, valued at $26.56 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 144,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 40,772 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Washington Trust holds 0.04% or 5,000 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 28,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust holds 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 968,153 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 11 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 5,100 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt accumulated 1,500 shares. 363,516 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 18,436 shares. Pennsylvania Com invested in 0.01% or 1,561 shares. King Wealth stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Select Equity Gp LP reported 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 7,027 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 35 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $595.36 million activity. Winder Investment Pte Ltd had bought 96,000 shares worth $13.37M.