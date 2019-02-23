Greenwich Wealth Management Increases Stake in Schwab Charles New (SCHW); Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) Holding Boosted by Assetmark Inc

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del Com (CLX) by 10.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 4,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.73% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.75M, up from 40,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $159.58. About 678,134 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 1.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 7,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 551,709 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.12 million, up from 543,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.57 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 19.54% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 16/04/2018 – SCHWAB 1Q EPS 55C, EST. 54C; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Asset Management, Administration Fees $851M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $55.44 million activity. Laszlo Matthew T also sold $2.17M worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares. On Friday, December 7 Baker Jeff sold $600,487 worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 3,694 shares. STEIN LAURA sold $1.86 million worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 54,205 shares valued at $8.53M was sold by Willoughby Dawn C. Another trade for 6,882 shares valued at $1.10M was sold by Costello Michael R.. Dorer Benno O sold 152,449 shares worth $25.13M.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL) by 218,893 shares to 43,102 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr 20 Yr Tr Bd Etf (TLT) by 161,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 841,304 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds Glbl X Mlp Etf (MLPA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold CLX shares while 270 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 95.79 million shares or 1.06% less from 96.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Symons Management invested in 3.49% or 69,856 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Andra Ap reported 0.25% stake. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 38,009 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Northern Trust has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi owns 3,117 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 9,821 shares. Schulhoff & Co Incorporated has invested 0.24% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,611 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated holds 0.15% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 194,536 shares. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,572 shares. Reilly Financial Limited reported 717 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 50 investors sold SCHW shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.80% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Torray Limited Com owns 424,003 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt reported 0.13% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Generation Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4.54% or 11.57 million shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co owns 167,849 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clinton Group Inc reported 0.41% stake. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 0.41% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Allen Ltd Com reported 560,068 shares. Mariner Limited Liability reported 0.08% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Laffer Investments holds 0% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 55,684 shares. 144,559 were reported by Sandy Spring Financial Bank. Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,707 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Il has 1.51% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 284,284 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp accumulated 2.37% or 6.49M shares. Ameritas Ptnrs owns 21,863 shares. 132,329 were reported by Vantage Advsrs Lc.

Since October 15, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 selling transactions for $26.42 million activity. Chandoha Marie A also sold $404,394 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares. 4,913 shares were sold by Kallsen Terri R, worth $226,441. 383,000 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $17.99M were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R. Bettinger Walter W had bought 124,669 shares worth $4.84 million.