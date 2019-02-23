Grifols S.A. (GRFS) and Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APRI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APRI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.60 31.68 Apricus Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Grifols S.A. and Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Grifols S.A. and Apricus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Apricus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -217.8% -154.2%

Dividends

Grifols S.A. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.47 per share which is subject to 2.46% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Grifols S.A. and Apricus Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 Apricus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Grifols S.A. has a consensus target price of $19, and a -1.45% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Grifols S.A. and Apricus Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.62% and 24.8%. About 0.05% of Grifols S.A.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Apricus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grifols S.A. -3.7% -10.68% -5.76% -22.71% -13.56% -17.15% Apricus Biosciences Inc. -9.8% -21.3% 4.15% -35.42% -84.32% -85%

For the past year Grifols S.A. has stronger performance than Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Grifols S.A. beats Apricus Biosciences Inc.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Apricus Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. Its lead product is Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also engages in developing RayVa, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of RaynaudÂ’s Phenomenon associated with scleroderma; and Fispemifene, a tissue-specific selective estrogen receptor modulator for the treatment of secondary hypogonadism, chronic prostatitis, and lower urinary tract symptoms in men. It operates in Europe, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as NexMed, Inc. and changed its name to Apricus Biosciences, Inc. in September 2010. Apricus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.