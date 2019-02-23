GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers companies, GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) and Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrubHub Inc. 1.01B 7.20 78.48M 1.13 71.39 Upwork Inc. 240.77M 10.03 25.17M -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GrubHub Inc. and Upwork Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrubHub Inc. 7.77% 10.8% 8% Upwork Inc. -10.45% 0% 0%

Liquidity

GrubHub Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, Upwork Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. GrubHub Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Upwork Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GrubHub Inc. and Upwork Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GrubHub Inc. 0 5 8 2.62 Upwork Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GrubHub Inc. has a consensus price target of $121.22, and a 51.58% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.5% of GrubHub Inc. shares and 53.5% of Upwork Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of GrubHub Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Upwork Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GrubHub Inc. 3.22% -14.14% -42.69% -24.88% 17.22% 12.55% Upwork Inc. -10.95% -18.24% 0% 0% 0% -21.67%

For the past year GrubHub Inc. had bullish trend while Upwork Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors GrubHub Inc. beats Upwork Inc.

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com. The company also provides Corporate program that helps businesses address inefficiencies in food ordering and associated billing; and delivery services for restaurants on its platform. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 415,000 menus from restaurants in 50 states; Grubhub for Restaurants that allows it to monitor orders through the takeout process; and Website design and hosting services for restaurants. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to GrubHub Inc. in February 2014. GrubHub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.