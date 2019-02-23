Gruss Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $43.32 Million; Bemis Com (BMS) Stock Declined While Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lowered Its Holding

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Bemis Inc Com (BMS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 9,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,982 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $582,000, down from 21,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Bemis Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.27. About 431,898 shares traded. Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) has risen 0.13% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BMS News: 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – BEMIS BOARD ADDS 4 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Bemis Names Guillermo Novo, Marran H. Ogilvie to Board; 16/03/2018 – Bemis: Board to Be Comprised of 13 Directors After Annual Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bemis Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMS); 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,027.4 MLN VS $995.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BEMIS CO. INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – BEMIS COMPANY INC – QTRLY SHR $0.52; 23/04/2018 – S&P Cuts Corporate Credit Rating on Bemis by One Notch to ‘BBB-‘

Gruss Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 54.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss Capital Management Lp sold 380,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.74M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $106.27. About 2.73M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – IN INTERIM NIBLOCK WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO; 18/05/2018 – Lowe Enterprises Investors Acquires 1 Kennedy Flats Apartment Community; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: FRIDAY’S SOMP FORECASTS WILL ONLY CONTAIN SMALL CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY EPS $5.40-EPS $5.50; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s

Since August 24, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $923,235 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $880,200 was made by ROGERS BRIAN C on Friday, November 23. $29,407 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KKR: Too Much Money Chasing Too Expensive Targets – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New pipelines drain Permian crude inventories to four-month low – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Home Depot and Loweâ€™s earnings: Same-store sales could be â€˜messyâ€™ due to government shutdown, weather – MarketWatch” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bridgepoint Education: Growth Approaching And Extremely Low Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Low-Risk Renewables Play for the Income-Minded Investor – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $642.36 million for 33.21 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cornerstone Capital Inc accumulated 2,197 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 0.02% or 828 shares. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Columbia Asset has 950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Oh has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 38,281 shares. The California-based Bancorporation Of Stockton has invested 0.25% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sns Fincl Group Ltd Co holds 1,867 shares. Mufg Americas has 0.34% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 104,197 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp reported 61,222 shares. 153,600 were reported by Icm Asset Mgmt Wa. Inv Of Virginia Lc holds 0.48% or 19,690 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru Company has invested 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). M Securities Inc invested in 0.21% or 6,975 shares. Haverford invested in 1.56% or 737,592 shares.

More notable recent Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Shutdown delays $6.8B acquisition of Bemis Co. – Milwaukee Business Journal” on January 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Bemis (BMS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EC OKs expanded use for Bristol-Myers’ Sprycel – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 Earnings Update Shows Why It Needs Celgene – The Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Starboard’s 13F Shows News Stakes in Dollar Tree (DLTR), Magellan (MGLN), Increase in Baxter (BAX) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: February 14, 2019.