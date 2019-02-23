GTx Inc. (GTXI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Both GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTx Inc. N/A 0.00 42.28M -1.87 0.00 Curis Inc. 10.94M 3.30 34.66M -1.05 0.00

GTx Inc. and Curis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation:

Profitability

GTx Inc. and Curis Inc.'s return on assets, return on equity and net margins:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTx Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -100.3% Curis Inc. -316.82% -299.1% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.64 shows that GTx Inc. is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s beta is 1.23 which is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

GTx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. GTx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and ratings for GTx Inc. and Curis Inc.:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GTx Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,503.77% for GTx Inc. with average target price of $17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.4% of GTx Inc. shares and 30.6% of Curis Inc. shares. 9.4% are GTx Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.27% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance:

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GTx Inc. -15.17% -25% -94.41% -93.29% -90.3% -90.32% Curis Inc. -19.68% -56.68% -53.46% -70.81% -83.59% -80.32%

For the past year GTx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Curis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Curis Inc. beats GTx Inc.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.