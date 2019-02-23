Guardian Investment Management Has Decreased Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $537,000; Stock Price Declined; As Proto Labs (PRLB) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Mairs & Power Has Cut Holding

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 30.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,625 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26M, down from 29,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.36. About 5.72 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since February 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Proto Labs (PRLB) by 12.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 39,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 267,255 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $43.23M, down from 306,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $113.18. About 130,950 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has risen 20.17% since February 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 10/03/2018 ESM’S REGLING SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH PROTO THEMA; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $113.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,475 shares to 26,351 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $3.40 million were sold by AYAT SIMON on Monday, September 24. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $660,000 was sold by Le Peuch Olivier. 8,000 shares valued at $482,480 were bought by MARKS MICHAEL E on Thursday, September 6.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.66 million activity. WAY JOHN sold $1.27M worth of stock or 8,000 shares. 3,474 shares valued at $537,815 were sold by Baker Arthur R. III on Tuesday, September 4. $666,127 worth of stock was sold by Bodor Robert on Thursday, August 30.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 29,164 shares to 524,623 shares, valued at $78.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).